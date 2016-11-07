Janet Reno’s early years in Miami: Peacocks, bare feet, stubborn independence

1:44 Standoff ends with suspected killer shot by police Pause

6:43 Timeline: Face-eating attack in Miami

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

0:08 Surveillance video shows Austin Harrouff in Duffy's restaurant before brutal attack

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:40 Hillary Clinton campaigns during a downpour in Pembroke Pines Saturday

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

2:45 Increase in Parkinson’s disease over 30 years, shows Mayo Clinic study