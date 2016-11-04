Allegany Franciscan Ministries names new regional VP for Miami-Dade

Daniel Gibson has been named by Allegany Franciscan Ministries to be its new regional vice president for Miami-Dade.
Gibson will be responsible for supporting the Overtown Common Good Initiative, which promotes better health and wellness through community engagement.
Gibson formerly worked for seven years as chief program officer for The Lord’s Place in Palm Beach County, an organization that works on behalf of the homeless.
He has an undergraduate degree from Yale and a master’s in social work from Barry University in Miami Shores.
