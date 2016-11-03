Motorcade to salute fallen Miami officer; traffic delays expected

A steady stream of mourners showed up Thursday night to bid a final goodbye to Jorge Sanchez, the Miami motorcycle officer killed in a horrific car accident earlier this week.
Sanchez’s wake Thursday night at Vior Funeral Home, 291 Northwest 37th Ave., marked the beginning of two days of services for the fallen officer.
On Friday, a memorial service will be held for Sanchez at 10 a.m. at Miami-Dade Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St. The burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery North, 3260 SW Eighth St.
The memorial and funeral procession will cause several road closures and likely cause traffic tie ups, Miami police said.
At about 8:30 a.m. Sanchez’s body will be taken from the funeral home to the auditorium. The procession will begin on 37th Avenue and head south to West Flagler Street where it will turn and head east to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium at Northwest 29th Avenue.
When the service is complete, the procession will head west on West Flagler Street to Southwest 32nd Avenue, then south on Southwest 32nd Avenue to Southwest Eighth Street, then west to the Woodlawn North Cemetery’s entrance at Southwest 32nd Place.
Here is a look at the road closures:
▪ From 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Northwest 37th Avenue from Northwest Seventh Street south to West Flagler Street will be closed.
▪ From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Flagler Street from Northwest 27th Avenue to Northwest 37th Avenue will be closed.
▪ From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Southwest Eighth Street from Southwest 32nd Avenue to Southwest 33rd Avenue will be closed.
▪ From noon to 1 p.m., Southwest 32nd Avenue from West Flagler Street to Southwest Eighth Street will be closed.
On Tuesday, Sanchez, a 21-year veteran of the force, was on his motorcycle heading to work on Southwest Eighth Street when Ronald Pla, who was driving an Infiniti, rear-ended him. Sanchez, who was stopped at a red light at Southwest 137th Avenue, was thrown from his motorcycle. Pla lost control and collided with cars in the westbound lanes. In total, 10 vehicles were involved and 10 other people were injured, one seriously.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Comments