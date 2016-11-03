Judge tosses suit trying to toss Miami-Dade mayor from ballot

1:44 Standoff ends with suspected killer shot by police Pause

6:43 Timeline: Face-eating attack in Miami

0:08 Surveillance video shows Austin Harrouff in Duffy's restaurant before brutal attack

1:29 Surveillance video shows armed robbery Miami check cashing store

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

0:39 High school football coach pours syrup onto player's stomach, allegedly licks it off

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer