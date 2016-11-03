Judge tosses suit trying to toss Miami-Dade mayor from ballot

A Miami-Dade judge Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado that sought to disqualify incumbent Carlos Gimenez from the 2016 race over a flawed qualifying check he delivered to the elections department in June.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman wrote that the $1,800 qualifying check Gimenez delivered to Elections in June dated 2015 instead of 2016 was “clearly a scrivener’s error” and that Elections did nothing wrong in notifying the mayor’s campaign about the problem and accepting a replacement check. In a stinging closing, Hanzman ridiculed the idea that a judge would decide the 2016 mayoral race by “fiat.”
“On Tuesday, the citizens of Miami-Dade County will go to the polls to elect their Mayor,” Hanzman wrote. “He or she will not be anointed by judicial fiat. So it is time for Plaintiff to make her ‘argument’ to those who have the power to place her in office — the voters.”
Gimenez personally delivered the check in question, which the campaign said was filled out by its treasurer, to Elections on June 17. An Elections staffer caught the error with the year on June 20 and contacted the campaign for a replacement. A properly dated check was delivered after 10 p.m. that night, hours before the noon qualifying deadline arrived the following day.
Hanzman had already ruled against Regalado earlier in the week, when he declined to issue an injunction disqualifying Gimenez and ordering elections staff not to count any votes for him in the two-candidate race for mayor. That request hinged on the allegation that a bank had returned Gimenez’s June 17, which an elections supervisor testified in a deposition Saturday was not the case. Instead, the check stayed with Elections until the replacement check arrived three days later.
Regalado’s revised her complaint after the Monday ruling, this time focusing on the charge that the Elections department, which Gimenez supervises, violated Florida law when it contacted the mayor’s campaign about the flubbed check. County lawyers argued to Hanzman that Florida encourages election staffers to notify candidates when errors are spotted, and that Regalado herself was contacted in June about an outdated campaign-finance form.
Gimenez’s lawyers blasted the suit as baseless and aimed at discouraging would-be Gimenez voters in the final two weeks of a campaign that a recent poll showed Regalado losing by more than 20 points. Regalado alleged Gimenez improperly benefited from his role as the boss of Elections in the only county where the elections chief isn’t chosen by voters.
