Clinton and Trump remain in dead heat in Florida, new poll shows

Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by one percentage point in Florida, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday afternoon.
Clinton gets 46 percent to Trump’s 45 percent, with 2 percent for Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson and 2 percent for Green party candidate Jill Stein.
“After a two-year campaign which has produced the most unpopular presidential candidates in American history, the election comes down — as it historically does — to a handful of swing states,” Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a prepared statement. “No one has been elected president since 1960 without carrying two of the key swing states, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. And, this year, North Carolina has been added to the mix. All four of these key states remain close entering the final days.”
The poll of 626 likely Florida voters was conducted Oct. 27-Nov. 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points, making the results a virtual tie.
In addition to Florida, Quinnipiac released poll results for other major swing states. Clinton leads Trump in North Carolina 47-44 and in Pennsylvania 48-43, but Trump leads in Ohio 46-41.
The previous Quinnipiac poll in Florida, released Oct. 17, showed Clinton leading Trump 48-44 as independent voters shifted to Clinton. That poll closely followed the release of a 2005 recording showing Trump bragging about groping women.
A CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday showed Clinton leading Trump 49-47 among likely voters who were surveyed Oct. 27-Nov. 1.
Both Clinton and Trump have made repeated stops in Florida in recent weeks as they have battled for the state. Clinton appeared on stage at a Jennifer Lopez concert in Miami Saturday, campaigned in Broward’s African-American and gay communities Sunday and rallied at an early voting site in Fort Lauderdale, the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, Monday night.
On Wednesday, Trump held a rally in Bayfront Park in Miami, while Clinton embraced Caribbean-American and African-American voters outside of an early voting site in Lauderhill.
