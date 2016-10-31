Two officers open fire after driver in stolen car tries to get away, police say

Two Miami-Dade police officers opened fire Monday evening after a driver in a stolen car in Kendall tried to get away, police said.
The driver was not hit and the officers were not injured, police said. Two tires were blown out, police say.
The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. around Southwest 82nd Avenue and Bird Road when officers on routine patrol ran a license plate on a four-door, dark-colored Cadillac and the car came back as stolen.
The officers tried to pull the driver over, but the driver didn’t stop, Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said.
Police followed the car — using help from a helicopter — until the car ended up in a dead end near Southwest 84th Street and 72nd Court, just north of Dadeland Mall.
The officers got out of their car, but police say instead of the driver surrendering, he put the car in reverse. The officers were not struck, but two parked cars were. The officers opened fire, hitting the car’s tires.
The driver got out of the car and took off on foot.
Meanwhile, Virginia Schoer, who lives in the nearby Colonnade Condo complex, was walking her dog and she saw the commotion. She asked security what was going on and she was told that police were looking for a man with no shirt and tattoos.
Schoer went up to her fifth-floor condo and began looking down from her balcony. She spotted the man in the bushes and she communicated to the police on the ground.
Police eventually found the man, whom police did not immediately identify Monday night.
This the second Miami-Dade police shooting in four days. On Thursday evening, an officer opened fire after a man driving a stolen pickup — the same vehicle suspected in the murder of a Kendall grandmother on Saturday night — rammed a police car.
Police said Vicki Feeley, 65, was killed while struggling to hang onto her purse after a couple who followed her home from a shopping center tried to take it from her. The couple — Carlos Mojica, 27, and Liz Corcho, 33 — ran over her with a pickup truck, police said.
Corcho has been charged with Feeley’s death. Mojica, who was shot by police, is recovering from his wounds.
Comments