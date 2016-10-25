Baffled by the ballot? Here’s what Nov. 8 ballot measures are about

As South Florida casts ballots — early or on Election Day — voters will make decisions on people they want to send to Washington and people they want to send to city hall.
But beyond all the notable names on the ballot will be several other pages of questions for voters in the form of amendments to the state Constitution and the Miami-Dade County charter, along with charter amendments or other ballot questions in about a third of the county’s municipalities.
Unlike choosing between a few names, these questions (or statements in some cases) are often filled with dense, legal language and citations of specific laws and subsections. This guide will help translate some of that into plain English as voters hit the polls.
STATE AMENDMENTS
Amendment 1
What it says:
This amendment establishes a right under Florida’s constitution for consumers to own or lease solar equipment installed on their property to generate electricity for their own use. State and local governments shall retain their abilities to protect consumer rights and public health, safety and welfare, and to ensure that consumers who do not choose to install solar are not required to subsidize the costs of backup power and electric grid access to those who do. The amendment is not expected to result in an increase or decrease in any revenues or costs to state and local government.
What it means:
Opponents of Amendment 1 say the subsidy argument intentionally diminishes the value of solar. More use of solar power would result in cost savings for all utility customers because it reduces the need to build expensive new power plants, the measure’s opponents say.
Amendment 1 is perhaps the most controversial of the November ballot items. The language put into the state Constitution what is already allowed in state law -- that homeowners and businesses have the right to install solar panels. What it adds is a new protection for the regulated electric utility industry by creating a barrier to entry for competitors. The amendment does that by declaring that customers who do not install solar “are not required to subsidize the costs of backup power.” The language has been used in other states to provide a legal argument for regulators to change the way rooftop solar system owners are billed by the utilities, opening the door for added fees or lower rates that reduce the financial attractiveness of installing rooftop solar. Opponents of Amendment 1 say the subsidy argument intentionally diminishes the value of solar. More use of solar power would result in cost savings for all utility customers because it reduces the need to build expensive new power plants, the measure’s opponents say. The utility industry has spent nearly $22 million promoting this amendment.
Amendment 2
What it says:
Allows medical use of marijuana for individuals with debilitating medical conditions as determined by a licensed Florida physician. Allows caregivers to assist patients’ medical use of marijuana. The Department of Health shall register and regulate centers that produce and distribute marijuana for medical purposes and shall issue identification cards to patients and caregivers. Applies only to Florida law. Does not immunize violations of federal law or any non-medical use, possession or production of marijuana. Increased costs from this amendment to state and local governments cannot be determined. There will be additional regulatory costs and enforcement activities associated with the production, sale, use and possession of medical marijuana. Fees may offset some of the regulatory costs. Sales tax will likely apply to most purchases, resulting in a substantial increase in state and local government revenues that cannot be determined precisely. The impact on property tax revenues cannot be determined.
What it means:
Approval would expand the legal use of medical marijuana in Florida for people with specific medical conditions (Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS and others). Caregivers can help patients use medical marijuana and the state health department will regulate centers and the distribution of medical marijuana ID cards. If approved, the amendment would not legalize non-medical marijuana use or possession.
Amendment 3
What it says:
Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize a first responder, who is totally and permanently disabled as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty, to receive relief from ad valorem taxes assessed on homestead property, if authorized by general law. If approved by voters, the amendment takes effect January 1, 2017.
What it means:
If approved, first responders — such as police officers and firefighters — would receive a property tax break if they are permanently disabled after suffering injuries on duty. The change would be effective starting Jan. 1.
Amendment 5
What it says:
Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to revise the homestead tax exemption that may be granted by counties or municipalities for property with just value less than $250,000 owned by certain senior, low-income, long-term residents to specify that just value is determined in the first tax year the owner applies and is eligible for the exemption. The amendment takes effect January 1, 2017, and applies retroactively to exemptions granted before January 1, 2017.
What it means:
Approval would make it easier for residents 65 and older to keep an already existing homestead exemption by locking in whatever the value of their home is when they apply for the exemption. The exemption is offered to low-income senior citizens who own a home that’s worth less than $250,000. The amendment would go into effect Jan. 1, 2017.
The above state constitutional amendments require 60 percent of the vote for approval.
Miami-Dade County
Special purpose districts
What it says:
Shall the Charter be amended to allow the Board of County Commissioners to provide, by ordinance, that the governing body of any special purpose district located entirely within the boundaries of a municipality be the governing body of the municipality rather than the Board of County Commissioners as is currently required by the Charter?
What it means:
If approved, the special taxing districts that exist across the county could be governed by the municipality the districts sit in and not by the County Commission. Those taxing districts collect fees from property owners — usually in private communities — that are used for lighting, security and other services. Cities would also be allowed to create new districts if the amendment passes.
Public records
What it says:
The public records provision of the Charter’s Citizens’ Bill of Rights, enforced by both private action and the Commission on Ethics and the Public Trust, currently requires public records of the County and the municipalities be open to the public only for inspection. Shall this provision be amended to also require that such records be available for copying by the public in a manner consistent with State public records law?
What it means:
Citizens can currently view county public records and if this amendment is approved they will also be able to make copies of those records. County residents technically already have this right, but the amendment would add language that brings the county charter in line with the state’s public records law.
These items require a majority vote (50 percent plus one vote) for approval.
Miami
Dade Heritage Trust
What it says:
Shall the Miami Charter be amended to authorize the City Commission, by four-fifths (4/5ths) affirmative vote, to waive competitive bidding and execute a lease with Dade Heritage Trust, Inc. for the City-owned building located at 190 Southeast 12th Terrace, for a term of 30 years, with two 30-year renewals, for minimum annual rent of $600.00, with Consumer Price Index adjustments, with restrictions, reversions, and retention by the City of all other rights?
What it means:
If approved the city will sign a 30-year-lease with the Dade Heritage Trust preservation group for the historic property at 190 SE 12th Terr. The building was the office of Dr. James Jackson, the city’s first physician, and since 1977 the lease has been renewed on a month-to-month basis. The trust will pay $600 a year to the city and that cost will increase with the pace of inflation.
Runoff election
What it says:
Shall Section 7 of the Charter of the City of Miami, Florida be amended to require that a runoff election for Mayor and City Commissioner be held on the third Tuesday after the first Monday in November in odd-numbered years, rather than the second Tuesday after the first Monday in November?
What it means:
Measure would move the city’s runoff elections for mayor and commissioner from the second Tuesday after the first Monday in November to the third Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
Civilian Investigative Panel
What it says:
Shall Miami Charter Section 51 be amended to provide further independence of the Civilian Investigative Panel by clarifying its membership composition; affirming its right to hire and fire an executive director and independent counsel, subject to City Commission approval; establishing an annual budget by ordinance; confirming its authority to investigate conduct and review policies and practices of the Police Department; and clarifying its authority to issue subpoenas in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office?
What it means:
It increases the independence and strength of the Civilian Investigative Panel, the body that investigates and reviews the actions and policies of the police department. The amendment changes details in how the panel’s members are appointed. It also backs up the panel’s right to hire or fire an executive director and independent lawyer and to issue subpoenas if it works with the State Attorney’s Office.
City charter lawsuits
What it says:
Shall Section 52 of the Charter of the City of Miami, Florida, known as the “Citizens’ Bill of Rights,” be placed at the beginning of the Charter, be amended to expressly require the City to abide by the Charter’s provisions, provide the residents the right to sue and be heard in court to enforce compliance with Charter provisions, and if successful, to recover court costs but not attorney’s fees?
What it means:
If approved, it explicitly gives Miami residents the legal standing to sue the city and challenge potential violations of the city’s charter. If a resident is successful in court, they can recover court costs but not attorney’s fees.
These items require a majority vote (50 percent plus one vote) for approval.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments