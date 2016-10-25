Miami-Dade County

October 25, 2016 5:17 PM

Motorcycle cop part of Clinton’s motorcade injured in crash on Palmetto Expressway

By Carli Teproff

The Palmetto Expressway is shut down near Miami Lakes after a Pinecrest motorcycle police officer — who was part of Hillary Clinton’s motorcade — was involved in a crash, according to Pinecrest police.

The accident happened after 4 p.m. near 67th Avenue and the Palmetto.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was unknown.

Florida Highway Patrol Spokesman Joe Sanchez said it appeared that the officer hit a guardrail.

