Abandoned house goes up in flames

A house fire lit up North Dade’s West Little River neighborhood just before dawn Tuesday.
The burning house at 8027 NW Eighth Ave. contained no evidence — such as furniture and appliances — of anyone living there, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Rogelio Vandamas.
“Our units arrived this morning and found a structure that was completely engulfted in flames,” Vandamas said. “It’s an abandoned structure. Our units attempted to do an interior attack and had to pull out due to structural compromise -- the roof collapsed and some of the walls were starting to come down. We managed to extinguish all fire we saw. There were no injuries.”
Miami-Dade property records say owner Miami Beach resident Jenny Stahl, who bought the property for $45,000 in July 2015.
