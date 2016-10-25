Miami-Dade County

October 25, 2016 10:13 AM

Abandoned house goes up in flames

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A house fire lit up North Dade’s West Little River neighborhood just before dawn Tuesday.

The burning house at 8027 NW Eighth Ave. contained no evidence — such as furniture and appliances — of anyone living there, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Rogelio Vandamas.

“Our units arrived this morning and found a structure that was completely engulfted in flames,” Vandamas said. “It’s an abandoned structure. Our units attempted to do an interior attack and had to pull out due to structural compromise -- the roof collapsed and some of the walls were starting to come down. We managed to extinguish all fire we saw. There were no injuries.”

Miami-Dade property records say owner Miami Beach resident Jenny Stahl, who bought the property for $45,000 in July 2015.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Comments

Videos

Car hits church during Sunday service

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos