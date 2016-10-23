He was wanted for murder. And he got a one-way ticket home to face the charge

A Mexican man wanted for murder in his homeland was deported from Miami and turned over to Mexican authorities at the border by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.
Gustavo Pizano Lara, 30, departed from Miami International Airport last Thursday for Brownsville, Texas, and was turned over to Mexican authorities across the border at Matamoros.
Pizano Lara is not the first foreign national deported in response to a request by authorities in another country. Periodically, ICE sends to other countries foreign nationals wanted by the authorities in those countries for a variety of crimes.
In June last year, for example, ICE deported to Mexico a Cuban national sought for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor. Silverio Ner Prieto was turned over to Mexican authorities at the Stanton Street bridge in El Paso, Texas, opposite Ciudad Juárez, in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.
And in October 2010, ICE announced that federal agents had arrested 20 foreign nationals sought in their countries for murder, theft and smuggling. Three of those fugitives were located in South Florida.
In the Pizano Lara case, he had been a fugitive from Mexican authorities since April, when Interpol in Mexico issued what is known as a "red notice" for his whereabouts.
The case stems from a tragedy at a wedding in November 2015 where Pizano Lara had an altercation that ended outside the banquet hall where his sister was getting married.
"Numerous suspects started throwing rocks until the victim was knocked out," an ICE statement said. "It is alleged that Pizano Lara then grabbed a large stone with both of his hands and let it fall on the victim's head which subsequently led to his death."
The ICE statement does not say where in Mexico the incident occurred.
What it does reveal is that Pizano Lara had previously entered the United States and been deported twice before the incident, on March 6, 2012, and July 16, 2012.
This eased Pizano Lara's deportation because authorities did not have to place him first in removal proceedings in immigration court. Instead, they simply reinstated the previous order of deportation.
“Returning this fugitive to Mexico is a prime example of how ICE works closely with our international law enforcement partners to identify, locate and deport aliens who are wanted in their home countries for allegedly committing crimes,” said Marc J. Moore, field office director for ICE enforcement and removal operations in Miami. “ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of convicted criminal aliens. As a result, our communities are safer and more secure.”
ICE enforcement and removal operations coordinated Pizano Lara's deportation with the ICE attache office in Mexico and the Mexican national police.
