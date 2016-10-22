18-year-old missing, considered endangered

The Miami-Dade Police Department put out a missing person alert for Issiah Bentley Brown, an 18-year-old black male last seen at his residence in the 14700 block of Southwest Harrison Street in Miami-Dade.
Brown left his residence at approximately midnight, has not contacted family members and may need medical services, police said.
He is known to frequent Coconut Grove.
Anyone with information should contact the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-418-7200.
