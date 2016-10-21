Crash involving three vehicles - and a medical van - sends four to hospital

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise Pause

1:22 Miami police warn public about killer clown pranks

0:48 Alligator strolls across street in Doral, Florida

0:24 King tide hits Matheson Hammock

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

2:12 Rocking financial literacy

0:55 Carlos Gimenez, Raquel Regalado face off in Miami-Dade mayor's race

0:50 9 injured after Miami-Dade police car crashes into Audi with 8 passengers

1:58 From Alton to the Atlantic on Lincoln Road, Pre-Matthew

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall Chuck E Cheese