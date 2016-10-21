Crash involving three vehicles - and a medical van - sends four to hospital

A Miami car crash involving four vehicles — one of which was a medical van — sent four people to the hospital Friday afternoon, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.
According to tweet by an NBC 6 reporter, one of the victims was a 72-year-old woman who was ejected from the medical van. She is in critical condition.
#BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 72-year-old woman ejected from medical van in crash at NW 36/22nd Ave. Critical condition. @NBC6 pic.twitter.com/zNphHfsr7i— Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) October 21, 2016
The accident at Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue occurred sometime Friday afternoon, CBS 4 reported.
The bus stop near President Supermarket was also struck. However, it appears no one was sitting at the bench at the time.
Miami police initially closed down traffic near the incident. Only southbound traffic on 22nd Avenue was allowed to cross. Police have since opened traffic on Northwest 36th Street.
