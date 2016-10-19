Miami Beach creates paid parental leave program for city employees

Miami Beach commissioners voted to create the first paid parental leave program for city employees.
Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez introduced the item after the idea was discussed at a League of Women Voters meeting she attended. She told the Miami Herald the measure fits with the Beach’s reputation for implementing progressive policies, particularly because it allows for men to take leave and act as caregivers.
She also noted it can help attract quality employees.
“It’s a good recruiting tool,” she said. “And we just want our employees to be happy.”
Under the new rule, employees who have worked for the city for at least one year are entitled to six weeks of paid parental leave, regardless of gender, following the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. The employee will be paid 100 percent of his or her salary for the first two weeks, 75 percent for the next two weeks and 50 percent for the last two weeks. Employees can take the leave by the day or week anytime during the year.
The ordinance was unanimously approved.
