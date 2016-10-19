Here is where Rubio’s foam parties, Trump’s firing, Clinton’s sushi took center stage

It was crass, tasteless and offensive.
And so, to get over the depressing second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Miami gathered Tuesday night in Brickell to mock the sordid election to choose a new commander-in-chief.
“Welcome to the roast of the 2016 presidential election, which I think we can all agree isn’t funny anymore,” roast-master and filmmaker Billy Corben said to the crowd at the Flamingo Theater Bar in the Four Ambassadors Hotel.
A dozen comics turned out for the event, hosted by Comic Cure and headlined by comedian Kira Soltanovich. The evening’s insults were judged by a panel of mostly politicians, including Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, Miami-Dade Mayor hopeful Raquel Regalado, and State Reps. José Javier Rodriguez and José Félix Diaz — who was “fired” from Season 5 of the apprentice by Trump.
“How pissed off were you that Trump told you you weren’t qualified for a job?” Corben asked him.
The punchlines weren’t all reserved for Trump.
Everyone was offensively, including former University of Miami president Donna Shalala and Corben himself. Marco Rubio, for example, was sarcastically accused by SAVE executive director Tony Lima of being in the closet.
“He’s cute. He’s got little hands. And he likes a good foam party,” Lima said.
Clinton, who was invited to Tuesday’s roast but, ahem, deleted the email, was called untrustworthy.
“Things I trust more than Hillary Clinton are buying sushi from a dollar store and drinking tap water from Flint, Michigan,” Fasil Malik said.
And, of course, fired Today host Billy Bush took heat for his role in a taped conversation with Trump about thrusting himself on women that has threatened to derail the Republican nominee’s campaign.
”In my opinion this is the best thing a Bush has ever done for the U.S. presidency,” Amy Isherwood said.
The night did end with a vote, although it was for the night’s best comic, not president. Cristian Muñarriz — a Peruvian who said he learned the American Dream was real when he qualified for unemployment benefits — was the winner.
