Fourth annual mega pet adoption to take place Friday and Saturday

Forget EHarmony, Tinder and Match.com, the fourth annual Mega-Match-a-Thon Pet adoption event may be the answer for your lonely nights.
Those looking for a furry friend can find a cat or dog on Friday, beginning at 11:59 p.m. at Tropical Park, located at 7900 Bird Road in South Miami.
The event will continue non-stop for 24 hours until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
“This is one of our favorite events,” says Laurie Hoffman, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami in a press release. “It’s such a feel-good 24 hours with so many homeless animals being connected with families they can finally call their own.”
Hundreds of cats and dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages will be up for adoption, and adoption fees begin at $30. The Humane Society of Greater Miami, The Cat Network, Miami-Dade Animal service and local rescue groups will all be there to help.
There will also be live music, entertainment and an array of food trucks.
Comments