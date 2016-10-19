North Dade nonprofits receive $3.65 million grant from JPMorgan

A new partnership of nonprofits in North Miami-Dade County has received a $3.65 million grant from JPMorgan Chase.
Opa-Locka Community Development Corp. partnered with Tools for Change for the initiative. They will work together as the North-Miami-Dade CDFI to create affordable housing and support small businesses and entrepreneurs in Opa-locka and Liberty City.
“Every dollar put into helping more people in Miami participate in our city’s economic opportunities is an investment in our future and these funds will go to community organizations that are helping families and small business owners get ahead and build a path to prosperity,” Guillermo Castillo, market leader and head of commercial banking for Chase in South Florida, said in a statement.
The grant is one of five worth a total of $20 million that JPMorgan gave out around the country to “support distressed communities and accelerate economic recovery,” according to a news release.
Business owners interested in applying for loans or technical assistance are encouraged to call 305-756-0605 or visit the website http://olcdc.org/.
Comments