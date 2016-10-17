Miami-Dade County

October 17, 2016 3:02 PM

Two shot, one dead at a Southwest Miami-Dade home

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A gunman shot two men, one of them fatally, at a Southwest Miami Dade home in Monday’s wee hours, according to Miami-Dade police.

In answering a call at 20032 SW 128th Ct., police found a 33-year-old black male and a 40-year-old white male with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial South, where the 40-year-old was declared dead.

The shooter remains unknown.

This breaking news article will be updated as more information becomes available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Comments

Videos

King tide hits Matheson Hammock

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos