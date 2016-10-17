Two shot, one dead at a Southwest Miami-Dade home

A gunman shot two men, one of them fatally, at a Southwest Miami Dade home in Monday’s wee hours, according to Miami-Dade police.
In answering a call at 20032 SW 128th Ct., police found a 33-year-old black male and a 40-year-old white male with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial South, where the 40-year-old was declared dead.
The shooter remains unknown.
This breaking news article will be updated as more information becomes available.
