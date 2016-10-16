Patient missing after leaving hospital wearing only boxers

A 19-year-old patient is missing after walking out of Jackson South Community Hospital wearing only his boxers on Sunday.
The patient, identified as Sharvis Lee James III, left the hospital in gray boxer shorts without being released and was believed to be on his way to the area of 184th Street and 105 Avenue, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.
The police are asking anyone with information about James, who they said is in danger, to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 305-418-7200.
