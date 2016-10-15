Weekend weather: King tide on high, chance of storms swing by

The big thing this weekend is the king tide, says the National Weather Service, but be prepared for a wet weekend wherever you live in South Florida.
Swollen by offshore currents from Hurricane Nicole, coupled with onshore flow, the weather department is monitoring the potential for coastal flooding from Miami-Dade through Palm Beach County and has issued an advisory until 8 a.m. Monday, said meteorologist Ian Lee.
As for your other weekend plans, be prepared for scattered showers through Saturday, with possible isolated thunderstorms. Rain chance is 40- to 50-percent, Lee said. Sunday will see that chance rise by 10 to 50- to 60-percent. “Some locally heavy rainfall, especially if these thunderstorms develop.”
After a taste of refreshing fall weather earlier this week — for South Florida, anyway —temperatures should hit the mid-80s with lows in the upper-70s.
