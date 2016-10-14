Thousands expected for breast cancer 5K Saturday

If you’re taking a drive Saturday morning, you’ll want to avoid the Bayfront Park area in downtown Miami.
A number of roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon Saturday as thousands are expected to participate in the 21st Annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, a 5K run/walk that raises awareness and funds for breast cancer research.
All roads along the race route will be closed. The closed-off area is bordered by Biscayne Boulevard to the east, Northwest North River Drive to the west, Northwest Third and Fifth streets to the north and Biscayne Boulevard Way and Southeast Second Street to the south.
Parking will be available in several downtown lots and garages, including the Bayside Marketplace Garage for $3 before 8 a.m. One dollar of the fee will benefit Komen.
Participants also are encouraged to use mass transit. The closest Metromover stop is Bayfront Park — you will need to change trains at Government Center.
You can also take Uber. For every new rider who enters the code KOMENMIAFTL, Uber will donate $5 to Komen Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Uber pickup and drop-off will be at 401 Biscayne Blvd., which is a short walk to Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd.
The survivor procession and ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a 5K-timed run at 8:45 a.m., then an untimed-5K walk/run at 9 a.m. There also will be a tot run for children ages 2-7.
Participants can register online until 8 p.m. Friday at www.komenmiaftl.org or in person at the registration tent Saturday, beginning at 6 a.m. For information, go to www.komenmiaftl.org
Comments