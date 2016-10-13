Two shot, one stabbed in apparent murder and attempted suicide

A bloody night in northwest Miami-Dade left a woman dead, another critically shot and a man hospitalized for stab wounds.
Miami-Dade police believe the violence was a domestic-related murder and attempted suicide. Police say the dead woman, 44-year-old Yunia Gomez, and 19-year-old Erika Jimenez, were shot by 41-year-old Jairo Ramon-Media just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Rescue arrived at the home, in the 2600 block of northwest 99th Street, to find Gomez dead, Jimenez shot and Ramon-Media with stab wounds. He and Jimenez were transported to Ryder Trauma.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
If you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, a call to the national suicide prevention lifeline is confidential, free and available 24/7. 1-800-273-8255
