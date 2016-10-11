Miami police officer hurt in chase crash

A Miami police officer was hospitalized early Tuesday after a car slammed into her cruiser.
Miami police said the saga began with a robbery call late Monday. When a sergeant’s car passed by a home at 830 NW 18th Ave., a Mazda parked in front pulled out and rammed it as the driver sped off.
Police officers chased.
At Southwest 17th Avenue and Second Street, the Mazda hit two Miami police cruisers. Police said he T-boned one of the cars.
A police trainee who was in the car was injured. She was taken to Jackson Memorial where she was treated and released, said police spokeswoman Yelitza Cedano-Hernandez.
At Southwest 11th Avenue and Sixth Street, the Mazda slammed into Yoshvani Medina’s car.
“If I were in the car I would have been injured or dead now,” Medina said.
Police later apprehended the driver of the Mazda, but have not released a name.
Comments