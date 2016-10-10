Hurricane Matthew is gone. But highway tolls are back

Agony Monday around much of South Florida: Dolphins lost. UM lost. Panthers lost top players. It’s Monday. And the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority is again collecting highway tolls.
The free ride’s over. MDX tolls returned at midnight Monday along State Roads 836, 874, 878, 924 and 112. (in Miami speak, the Dolphin, the Don Shula, the Snapper Creek, the Gratigny and the Airport Expressway.)
Last Wednesday, Gov. Rick Scott ordered a suspension of tolls in areas under threat of a hit by Hurricane Matthew. As most of South Florida returned to normal Friday, MDX claims the state told the agency to write a request to reinstate the tolls. In an e-mail exchange MDX provided The Herald, Florida Transportation Secretary Jim Boxold rejected that request.
Scott announced the rejection later that morning in a Matthew media briefing.
Now, that’s all water under the bridge. Or cars under the toll collector.
