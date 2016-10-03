Conflicting accounts emerge of inmate’s death at Hialeah hospital

2:11 Parents encourage EKG screenings for high school athletes Pause

0:27 Family of José Fernández escorted from home in funeral limo

0:46 Stun gun used in quick mart robbery in Doral

1:00 Video shows scene of Marlins' José Fernández boat crash

1:43 Treatment center offers relief from lice

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:00 Peru’s newest naval vessel sails into Biscayne Bay

0:51 Baby found in car seat next to ‘incoherent’ parent

1:57 Domestic battery charges dropped against former mayor Carlos Alvarez

1:14 La Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre celebrated by Catholic faithful in Miami