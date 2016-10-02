Spill leaks 9,000 gallons of raw sewage in Golden Beach

A sewage spill in northeast Miami-Dade leaked 9,280 gallons of raw sewage into the water in the town of Golden Beach, located between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.
A corroded sewage pipe burst at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at 378 Golden Beach Dr. in a residential area on the water, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department reported. Residents in the surrounding area were notified, and the spill was stopped by 5:30 p.m., spokeswoman Jennifer Messemer-Skold said.
“The sewage leaked into the water through a storm drain and went into a very small area of the Intracoastal [waterway],” Messemer-Skold said. “It was very localized.”
The Division of Environmental Resources Management will take samples of the water Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to determine whether the contamination has been completely cleaned up and signs informing residents of the spill can be removed.
Messemer-Skold said the Water and Sewer Department is in the process of repairing and replacing thousands of miles of water and sewer lines through a capital improvement program designed to prevent future leaks from happening.
Comments