Operator of child care center where boy died surrenders license

One of three operators of a Miami child care center where a child died this week has relinquished her license to the state.
In a handwritten note to the state Department of Children & Families, Vice President Karen Aviles voluntarily surrendered her license to run the Vision for Life daycare at 4150 NW Seventh Ave.
Two-year-old Angel Gabriel Matute-Chavez was found unconscious in a van at the facility, and later died. Angel’s death remains under investigation by Miami police and DCF.
Two other women who operated Vision for Life have been suspended from any contact with children while the child welfare investigation is underway, according to records the Miami Herald obtained from DCF.
Haydee Bayon, a child care worker, and Ethel Alexander Scott, child care director, were ordered Thursday to cease all “contact with children in care.” Such contact, DCF wrote, “constitutes a threatened harm to the physical health, mental health or welfare of the children.”
The no-contact order expires in 90 days.
“If both owners do not voluntarily surrender their licenses to operate, the department will issue an emergency suspension order to close the facility,” a DCF spokeswoman, Jessica Sims, wrote in an email to the Herald.
