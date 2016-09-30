Police looking for missing teen girl with depression

Police are looking for a missing teen girl with depression and suicidal thoughts.
Tiffany Giron, 15, was last seen around the 3000 block of Southwest 23rd Street. She was wearing a white polo shirt, beige shorts and blue sneakers. She’s five feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, call the Miami Police at 305-603-6310 or 305-603-6300.
If you or someone you know is thinking about harming themselves, call 1-800-273-8255 to talk.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments