Miami-Dade County

September 27, 2016 9:57 PM

Bicyclist ‘left for dead’ after driver slams into him and takes off

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Reynaldo Garcia was riding his bike in Little Haiti last week when a car slammed into him and “left him for dead,” police said.

On Tuesday, detectives put out a picture of him and asked the community for information that may help them locate the driver of what they believe is a compact four-door white car that ran into him.

“It’s the only way to give the family closure,” said Det. Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade police. “It’s such a sad story.”

Garcia, 25, was hit in the intersection of Northwest Third Avenue and 59th Street just before 11 p.m. Sept. 20. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police say the car likely has damage to the driver-side door and left rear passenger door. The car may also have front end damage and a possible broken windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Comments

Videos

Parents encourage EKG screenings for high school athletes

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos