Bicyclist ‘left for dead’ after driver slams into him and takes off

Reynaldo Garcia was riding his bike in Little Haiti last week when a car slammed into him and “left him for dead,” police said.
On Tuesday, detectives put out a picture of him and asked the community for information that may help them locate the driver of what they believe is a compact four-door white car that ran into him.
“It’s the only way to give the family closure,” said Det. Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade police. “It’s such a sad story.”
Garcia, 25, was hit in the intersection of Northwest Third Avenue and 59th Street just before 11 p.m. Sept. 20. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Police say the car likely has damage to the driver-side door and left rear passenger door. The car may also have front end damage and a possible broken windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
