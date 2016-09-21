Armed robbers storm 2 Metro PCS stores. Cameras capture it all

Within days, two Allapattah Metro PCS stores were hit by armed robbers.
On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a robbery Saturday.
“These are brazen, violent robbers who are careless and acted recklessly, pulling off a robbery with a child inside the store,” said Kenia Fallat, a Miami spokeswoman. “Luckily no one was seriously injured, but we need to put an end to this.”
The first robbery happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday at the store at 1450 NW 17th Ave., according to police.
Two men can be seen on the video walking into the store, which had several customers including a young child. A man in a red shirt and beige shorts and a blue and orange ski-cap with a pom-pom on top pointed a gun at the clerk, while some customers tried to get out of the way.
A little boy can be seen going under a counter. Meanwhile, a man in a white shirt, black shorts and a white hat can be seen demanding money from a clerk and then picking it up from the floor.
Police say a third suspect was outside holding an employee down while the robbery took place. The men then left in a four-door, dark-colored Chevy Malibu.
On Wednesday, at about 1:15 p.m., two armed robbers entered the Metro PCS Store, 2290 NW 29th St., posing as customers. Once the clerks were distracted, the men demanded money at gunpoint, police said.
They left in a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.
“We strongly believe they are linked because in both cases the vehicle has the same description,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at t 305-603-6370 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
