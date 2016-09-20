Man hospitalized after being struck by lightning

A construction worker was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the man was on the seventh floor of a building under construction on Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue when lightning is believed to have struck a nearby metal object around 3 p.m. The strike was not a direct hit, but electricity ran through him, said public information officer Erika Benitez.
Workers at the site said they saw their co-worker get hit while working on the roof, said reports by WSVN Channel 7.
For nearly an hour, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s technical rescue unit performed abasket rescue using pulleys and ropes to ease the man down to the ground. Benitez said the rescue was particularly difficult because it was still storming severely, and they had to monitor the man as they were lowering him down from the building.
“Safety is always a concern,” Benitez said. “Especially when you have elements like lightning.”
The patient was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critcial, but stable condition.
VID: @MiamiDadeFire rescues man struck by lightning at construction site near NW 62 Ave. critical but stable @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2Dh2pfckkE— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 20, 2016
Benitez said she urges residents to take Miami-Dade County advisory alerts seriously and to remain vigilant during storms.
“When lightening roars, stay indoors,” she said.
