Florida’s gas prices not impacted by major oil pipeline leak

Despite a major leak in the Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 100 million gallons of petroleum products daily, gas prices in Florida continued to drop this week, according to AAA.
That’s because most of Florida’s gas comes on ships from refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The average price for gas in Florida this week is $2.16 per gallon, about three cents less than last week. The national average this week was $2.20.
The leak, however, has impacted Georgia and Tennessee, where a state of emergency was declared, AAA reported.
Gas prices in Georgia were $2.26 per gallon Sunday, up 16 cents from last week. In Tennessee, it was $2.10 a gallon, up 10 cents from last week.
