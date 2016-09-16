Miami-Dade County

September 16, 2016 12:23 PM

Don’t drive to downtown Miami Friday night. Really, don’t.

By Glenn Garvin

ggarvin@miamiherald.com

Q. What do Donald Trump, Kanye West and Meghan Trainor have in common?

A. They’re all conspiring to turn downtown Miami into a trafficopalypse Friday night.

In a weirdly unlikely confluence of alternate sociopolitical universes, all three are appearing at downtown venues Friday night, sucking tens of thousands of fans — and, undoubtedly, their cars — into a traffic vortex to rival Zika, face-eating zombies and other supra-natural Miami phenomena.

Trump will talk up his big beautiful wall at a rally at the James L. Knight Center at 6 p.m.. Trainor sings “All About That Bass,” her signature ode to big butts, in concert at Bayfront Park Ampitheatre at 7 p.m. And West raps “Famous,” his declaration of sexual aspirations regarding his pop nemesis Taylor Swift, at 8 p.m. at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

For their fans, this seems like a good moment for a reminder that Metrorail operates until midnight. And for everybody else, well, you’ve been warned.

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Comments

Videos

Baby found in car seat next to ‘incoherent’ parent

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos