Gloria Estefan accepts the National LGBTQ Task Force National Leadership Award ‘for her work to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people and the issues that affect their lives every day’ on Oct. 7, 2017, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. JUAN SACO MIRONOFF / Miami Gay Blog National LGBTQ Task Force

Palette Magazine

Palette online with cover story about Gloria Estefan’s National LGBTQ Task Force award

By Steve Rothaus

srothaus@miamiherald.com

December 13, 2017 12:44 PM

The final edition of Palette, South Florida’s LGBTQ magazine published by Miami Herald Media Co., is now online.

PAL_122017

Here’s a message from the Palette team to readers:

“After three years, it’s incredible to think that this is the last issue of Palette. By this time in our production cycle we’d already be well into the next issue, with editorial outlines finalized, pitches approved or declined and photographers scheduling their assigned shoots. Having started with so many lofty goals and riding a wave of exhilarating national milestones, we’re sad to see it all end.

“Our first issue was all about us seeking out a sense of community. We wanted to engage in dialogue with a group of readers, who are widely dispersed — this magazine is distributed from Key West all the way through Broward and at a few spots in Palm Beach, too — but whose common experiences and interests might make us feel a bit closer than geography allows. We hope to have achieved that for some. We have certainly met and built great relationships with amazing people, and for that we are incredibly grateful. Our amazing contributors have not just provided intriguing stories, moving photography and playful illustrations, they have been our champions and ambassadors, letting people know about our magazine wherever they went. The Palette Board of Advisors has provided invaluable guidance and insight that comes from a place of genuinely wanting to see the LGBTQ community in South Florida grow and prosper holistically. We are deeply humbled by their experience and generosity and thankful that they chose to share their time with us despite traffic, conflicting work schedules, torrential downpours and personal commitments. The Miami-Dade Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce has been an exceptional partner, collaborating on the demanding but deeply rewarding responsibility of publishing a magazine that wanted above all to be inclusive of everyone within the LGBTQ community.

“We thank you, our readers, for giving us a purpose and much appreciated emails of praise. That is the most powerful pick-me-up when you are working late in the day trying to meet a tight deadline.

“This may be our last issue, but we are grateful to have gotten a chapter in this dazzlingly beautiful community’s ongoing story.”

To read the December-January issue of Palette, which features a cover story about Gloria Estefan receiving the National LGBTQ Task Force National Leadership award in Miami Beach, click here.

