© Grobledo / Dreamstime.com
© Grobledo / Dreamstime.com

Palette Magazine

July 13, 2017 11:54 AM

Stonewall National Monument is a piece of LGBTQ history

Key West Pride kicks off June 7th and Stonewall Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors takes place June 17th. In fact, every June countless cities celebrate the moment when an unassuming little bar on the wrong side of town became a rallying cry for the marginalized. It’s been 48 years since the series of violent demonstrations that would come to be known collectively as the Stonewall Riots ignited a movement. This issue we celebrate that milestone, as well as the one-year anniversary of the site’s transition to The Stonewall National Monument — the first LGBTQ-history site listed on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places and the first LGBTQ national park site in the U.S. You’ve come a long way baby!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police release video of NLF's Adolphus Washington arrest

Police release video of NLF's Adolphus Washington arrest 6:38

Police release video of NLF's Adolphus Washington arrest
Thieves rip ATM from Toledo gas station 1:05

Thieves rip ATM from Toledo gas station
How a Russian offer got to Donald Trump Jr.’s inbox 1:19

How a Russian offer got to Donald Trump Jr.’s inbox

View More Video

Follow us!


Facebook Google Plus Twitter Instagram


News in your email

LGBTQ South Florida Newsletter

(Sent Mondays through Fridays)

Steve Rothaus brings you the latest in the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community.
Sign-up here



More from Palette Magazine

Read the magazine as it appeared in print

View the latest edition
View previous issues

Advertise in Palette

Click here to learn about advertising opportunities

Pick up a copy

Find out where to pick up Palette Magazine