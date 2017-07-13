Stonewall National Monument is a piece of LGBTQ history

Key West Pride kicks off June 7th and Stonewall Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors takes place June 17th. In fact, every June countless cities celebrate the moment when an unassuming little bar on the wrong side of town became a rallying cry for the marginalized. It’s been 48 years since the series of violent demonstrations that would come to be known collectively as the Stonewall Riots ignited a movement. This issue we celebrate that milestone, as well as the one-year anniversary of the site’s transition to The Stonewall National Monument — the first LGBTQ-history site listed on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places and the first LGBTQ national park site in the U.S. You’ve come a long way baby!
Comments