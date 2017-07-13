Glow-in-the dark fun for grown-ups

Maybe it harkens back to more innocent times when fireflies lit sultry summer evenings, and maybe it’s just because it’s hella-fun. Whatever the reason, it’s high time you get your glow on!
Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale offers more than 210,000 square feet of themed attractions. Glow-in-the-dark Bazooka Blast is a unique combination of paintball and laser tag, which uses paintball guns that fire two foam balls to “tag” each other. The park also offers glow-in-the-dark bowling and a skating rink. An adult skate session takes place on Sundays and features classic tracks from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s along with a light show. For the less physically inclined, there’s a classic auto museum and video arcade, too. Black light mini-golf will debut later this year.
With two locations — in Pompano Beach and Doral — Sky Zone is a trampoline park with options for basketball, agility tests, acrobatics and foam pits. All glow after dark, when lasers, music and black lights transform the place into a crazy jumping dance club.
Monster Mini-Golf, in Coral Springs and Miramar, features an 18-hole glow-in-the-dark, miniature golf course filled with animated monsters. Although it’s part of a franchise, each location is regionally designed, with black-lights bringing to life relatable pop-culture figures specific to each community.
The facility also houses a Laser Maze, which is a darkened room that suddenly fills with brilliant green laser beams that radiate from the walls. You must bring your best Mission: Impossible moves to get through the room without breaking the beams.
Hialeah’s got more than horse races with ActionTown. The two-acre paintball arena is home to Area 51, Miami’s largest indoor laser tag venue. It fuels competition via high-tempo music and glow-in-the-dark obstacles. For something lower-key, check out their nine-hole, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course or glow-in-the-dark bumper cars.
K1 Speed brings the excitement of indoor go-kart racing to South Florida, with locations in Miami and Hollywood. The electric vehicles zip around a large track, which on Fridays and Saturdays evenings is open to adults only.
Planet Revo offers visitors a chance to relive the thrills (or nightmares) of their youth with glow-in-the-dark dodge ball and soccer.
At first glance, the room you enter is just like any other soccer field. But when the lights go out, the walls reveal murals that transport you to a glow-in-the-dark alien world of lights and music.
If dodge ball or soccer aren’t for you, try sponge ball, which allows you to shoot your opponents with golf ball-sized soft orbs. The high-impact sensor vest you wear is equipped with real-time electronic scoring and sound effects.
