Cruelty-free décor for your home

A leader in cruelty-free vegan design and wellness/sensory interiors, Deborah Rosenberg is the founder of the design firm DiMare Design and Ddigz.com — an online interior design service for the budget minded.
An animal lover, Rosenberg makes use of luxury faux fabrics and sustainable materials, replacing the skins, furs and feathers traditionally used in luxury interior design. “Vegan design is spiritually and physically positive,” she says.
With spring in full swing, show your home off with a mission: adopting humane décor. Let your furniture show you have heart, as well as impeccable taste.
Where to Buy
01. FVC Floating Shelf: Deft Union; 7101 N Miami Ave. #109, Miami; 305.699.4402; deftunion.com
02. Art Pilo in Camel Print: DiMare Design; 1835 NE Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach; 305.423.6604; dimaredesign.com
03. Concrete and Wood Table: Thiel studios; thielstudios.com
04. Hartebeest at Dusk: Elle Roark Photography; elleroarkphotography.com
05. Niba Rug Tencil: NIBA Designs; 3609 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood; 305.573.1355; nibadesigns.com
Comments