Pincrest Gardens is a hidden gem for a romantic spot

We’ve all heard the lyrics of Lookin’ For Love (in all the wrong places) but there’s one thing we know for sure: If South Florida is where you happen to live, you don’t have to look very far at all to find love and romance. It’s everywhere! It is virtually impossible to avoid romantic spots in these sultry tropics. There are so many choices for wedding venues, romantic dinners or places to go on date night, but we’d like to share one of the more unique venues for a romantic encounter; be it a formal event or impromptu visit.
Nothing spells romance quite like the sweet smell of flora, sounds of natural streams, tunes of songbirds and a peaceful setting. And romance is celebrated in its many forms at the forested wetlands, hardwood hammock, cypress slough and a lake graced with swans and other waterfowl in Pinecrest Gardens, South Florida’s Cultural Arts Park and Botanical Garden. From green fields where you and your loved one can spread a blanket for an afternoon picnic to a number of picturesque venues that are ideal for wedding vows and receptions, the 14-acre park uses its natural beauty to great effect. The 500-seat amphitheater, regularly used for Shakespearean plays or graceful dancers, even has a geodesic dome that minimizes the threat of inclement weather to no threat at all.
Formerly historic Parrot Jungle, this unique park tucked away in the municipality of Pinecrest welcomes around 150,000 visitors a year, but the winding paths shaded by natural tree canopy or protected by wooden path covers ensure you won’t even notice either the summer heat or the other visitors. Wherever you may wander, small nooks and beautiful places off the beaten track provide the kind of privacy and peace scarcely found in the city. This is indeed a place where a budding romance can bloom. Wedding facilities can accommodate parties large and small, and each has its distinctive botanical appeal. Pinecrest Gardens, South Florida’s Cultural Arts park might just be one of Miami’s best kept secrets, only to be shared and experienced with someone you love.
