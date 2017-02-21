Palette Magazine

Strut with confidence in these shades of red

Call it crimson, vermillion, scarlet or magenta, no matter what you name it any variation of red is meant to stand out, make a statement. This is no wishy-washy muted shade meant to blend in with the background. No. Whether you are looking to make a lasting first impression or just wanting to share your bright mood, even just a drop of red nail polish will do the trick. Welcome the year of the rooster in this most festive — and auspicious — of hues or make plans for an intimate night in with the one that makes your fires burn. So don’t be shy! Just adding a dash of red to your wardrobe can make you feel sassy, saucy and ready to rock out. And after all, is there anything sexier than a sanguine attitude?

 

Where to Buy

01. Ricky Straight Super T Mens Jean Vintage Red: True Religion, Aventura Mall; 19535 Biscayne Blvd.; 305.682.3300; truereligion.com

02. Butter London Her Majesty’s Red Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer: Francesca Guerrera Salon and Spa; 2424 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954.271.2003; fortlauderdalebeautydayspas.com

03. Balenciaga Bistrot Panier S Summer Bag: Balenciaga, Bal Harbour Shops; 9700 Collins Ave., #115; 305.864.4932; balenciaga.com/us

04. Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera: Urban Outfitters; 841 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305.534.5166; urbanoutfitters.com

05. Dolce and Gabbana Red Textile Sneaker: Urbanity Boutique; 815 NE 13th St., #5, Fort Lauderdale; 954.451.3992; urbanityboutique.com

06. Pajaro de Cuerda Heart Shirt: Boho Hunter; 184 NW 27th St., Miami; 786.558.4486; bohohunter.com

07. “L and P” Silver Necklace: Zales, Dadeland Mall; 7567 Dadeland Mall Circle W, Miami; 305.667.4689; loveandpride.com

08. Alex and Chloe Painted Heart Hoodyg: shop.hrc.org

09. Aragon Divemaster T100 Automatic 45mm: ride Factory; 850 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954.463.6600; pridefactory.com

10. Lyric by Amouage: Babalú Boutique; 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305.538.0777; ilovebabalu.com

11. Kiara (Wolfnoir) Red Sunglasses: Wolfnoir; us.wolfnoir.com

