Strut with confidence in these shades of red

0:34 Massive python caught by Davie police Pause

5:16 When a river of grass runs dry

3:03 The importance of river restoration in the Everglades

4:27 Scientists questioned by Miami Beach commission about waste in bay

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess