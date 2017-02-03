Indulge in a staycation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

SPECIAL SECTION: CLARITY
We all have different stories about how we met and the secret to keeping the “magic” in our relationships. Perhaps it’s the grand gestures or maybe it’s the little things. There’s no one way to define romance. So whether you want to sweep your love off his feet or rock out with your girl, here are 10 of our favorite ways to feel the love.
01. A Little R&R, aka Room Romance
Sometimes, leaving your bed is overrated. With room service just a phone call away to satisfy your every food craving and concierge service on rose petals, Champagne and sweets duty, staying in can be all the rage.
02. Bask in Privacy
To hibernate or be immersed…is that even a question? Why choose when you can have both. Spend a day in a private poolside cabana made from from traditional palm frond-covered Seminole chickees and complemented by personal butler service. Then, take a couple of steps toward the dramatic waterfalls, hot tubs, shallow pool and…people watching of course.
03. Puppy Love
They’re too cute to leave behind, and there’s really no need to. Your furry friend is part of the family and deserving of love and pampering, too. Not to worry. A number of the higher-end properties, including the Seminole Hard Rock have pet-friendly policies.
04. Menu Secreto
Tell each other a secret. Or, let a well seasoned mixologists share one. If you are a tequila aficionado, you can sample premium tequilas from L Bar’s Menu Secreto. The secret menu is confered by special request from those in the know or when you show tequila love in your cocktail order. Well, now the secret is out.
05. “The Duet”
Why leave each other’s side, even for a minute? Rock Spa’s relaxing and indulgent couples’ massages is just another reason to lie side by side. Spend some quality time with your partner as you seclude yourselves for 50 or 80 minutes for a blissful escape in our couples’ suite. That sounds like a perfect pairing.
06. Classic Date Night
There’s something about two tickets to a show that automatically gives a couple that date night feeling. Grab your honey head to Hard Rock Live, where you will be able to sing along to your favorite tunes or have a serious laugh to some truly hysterical comedic banter. Go ahead, lose your voice. It’s so worth it.
07. Dessert Decadence
Intertwining ribbons of chocolate symbolizing lovers wrapped up in each other, the Hazelnut Bar — which was imagined and handcrafted by Executive Pastry Chef Ross Evans — has all the taste and texture to merit its spot as the most romantic dessert at Kuro Japanese restaurant. This piece of edible artwork can put any discerning chocolate lover in a euphoric mood.
08. Decisions, Decisions
When you have to choose from Council Oak Steaks & Seafood’s selection of 400 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence bottles from more than a dozen countries, dinner for two becomes infinitely more interesting. You really can’t go wrong. Wine by the glass, half-bottle, bottle or large formats are all inspired and welcomed choices.
09. Take a Chance
Adrenaline can be a very powerful aphrodisiac. Thrill seekers, get ready to tantalize your senses as you get lucky. Then, win big, surrounded by bright lights, rock memorabilia and great music playing throughout the casino.
10. After-Midnight
Winding down after a long night of fun can make anyone crave just one more bite to eat. Move on to round two at the world-famous Hard Rock Café as you reminisce about the days when you stayed out late more often or keep an eye on the future. The night is young.
Jeremy Weinstein
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Corporate Partner Member of the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce
