Oskar Torres offers decorating tips for a dreamy bedroom

The ideal bedroom is a space that makes you feel relaxed and worry free. It’s very functional purpose is to serve as the place where you retire at the end of a long day, but you can make it much more. A bedroom should inspire both serenity and romance, but above all it should be inviting. It should be the kind of place that makes you want to jump right into bed to curl up under a fluffy comforter with the latest issue of your favorite magazine — Palette perhaps — to read the hours away. Here are some suggestions on how to elevate your bedroom set-up. All you have to provide is a cup of warm cocoa and yourself. Let the chilling begin!
See Oskar’s inspired stylings up close at the Housing Works Design on a Dime Benefit at the Moore Building in Miami, February 4–5!
Where to Buy
01. Missoni John Chevron Cotton Sateen Duvet Set: Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre; 81 SW 8th St., Miami; 786.907.3800; missoni.com
02. Pony Hair Skylar Bench: Williams Sonoma; The Village at Gulfstream Park; 800 Silks Run #1305, Hallandale Beach; 954.454.9261; williams-sonoma.com
03. Bronze Buddha Statue: Bhoom Shanti, 5050 Biscayne Blvd. #100, Miami; 305.758.8282; bhoomshanti.com
04. Channing End Table: Jonathan Adler, Miami Design District; 4040 NE 2nd Ave.; 305.576.0200; joanthanadler.com
05. Brooklyn Bed: Target, The Shops at Midtown Miami; 3401 Miami Ave., #100; 786.437.0164; target.com
