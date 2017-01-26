Chef Toby Joseph’s veal meatballs are comfort food at its best

Veal meatballs with pancetta, shallots, northern white beans and escarole
Yields 15 meatballs
Ingredients
For Meatballs
¾ cup Whole Milk
½ cup Panko Breadcrumbs
½ lb. Ground Pancetta (Note: 1 lb. in total – ½ for meatballs and ½ for sauce.)
2 lbs. Ground Veal
1 tsp. Kosher Salt
½ tsp. Onion Powder
¼ tsp. Red Chili Flakes
¼ cup Finely Chopped Italian Parsley
2 tbsp. Finely Chopped Fresh Sage
¾ cups Finely Diced Shallots
4 large Finely Minced Garlic Cloves
½ cup Grated Parmesan Cheese
2 large Eggs, Beaten
Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Olive Oil
For Sauce
1 small Yellow Onion
2 Garlic Cloves
½ lb. Ground Pancetta 6 2 cups Veal or Beef Broth
1 Head Escarole, Chopped 1 Whole Tomato, Diced
3 Sprigs Fresh Thyme
1 cup White Northern Beans, Cooked
½ tsp. Salt
Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Directions
For Meatballs
- Pour milk over the breadcrumbs in a small bowl. Stir together and set aside for at least 10 minutes for the crumbs to soften.
- Mix the ground pancetta and veal thoroughly in a large mixing bowl. Add salt and a pinch of black pepper; then add the onion powder and chili.
- In a separate pan, quickly sauté garlic and shallots until golden brown; then add to the meat bowl. Stir in the chopped parsley and Parmesan. Note: Reserve some Parmesan for garnish.
- Mix with your hands until ingredients are very thoroughly distributed through the meat. Stir in the breadcrumbs with milk and the eggs; then mix until well incorporated.
- Shape meatballs to desired size. In a sauté pan sear the outside of the meatballs and set aside until you are ready to add them to the Dutch oven.
For Sauce
- Dice the onion and mince the garlic. Heat the Dutch oven over a burner and sauté the onion, garlic and pancetta in olive oil. Cook for about 10 minutes.
- Stir in your tomato, chopped escarole and beans, and cook for an additional five minutes.
- Add the seared meatballs to the pot and pour in the stock. Add a thyme sprig on top and bring to a simmer; then cook in a preheated oven at 300 degrees for two hours.
Chef’s Tasty Tip: When serving, I like to put a large scoop of ricotta cheese and sprinkle more Parmesan on top.
