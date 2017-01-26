Chef Sean Brasel levels up seared scallops

Seared Scallops with Short Rib Marmalade
Serves 4
Ingredients
For Scallops
8 large Scallops (two per serving), U8 Dry Pack
4 tbsp. Duck Fat
1 tbsp. Blackening Seasoning
1 tbsp. Whole Unsalted Butter
For Short Rib Marmalade
2 cups Cranberry Juice
¼ cup Brown Sugar
½ cup Red Wine Vinegar
1 cup Red Wine
1 cup Veal Stock
¼ cup Cherries, Pitted and Diced
½ cup Short Rib, Shredded (from ½ lb. braised short rib)
Directions
For Scallops
Lightly season the scallops and sear in a super hot cast iron skillet with butter, adding small amounts of duck fat as needed.
For Short Rib Marmalade
- Cure short rib for 24 hours with generous amount of salt, sugar and chili powder. In a baking dish, bake for 2 ½ – 3 hours at 300 degrees with a small amount of water.
- Combine cranberry juice, brown sugar, red wine and veal stock in a large saucepan on medium high heat.
- Halfway through the reduction, add cherries and then reduce until only ¾ cup of liquid remains.
- Add the shredded short rib and boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside until needed.
Plating
1 Baguette, cut into small circles and toasted
1 Head Belgian Endive
1 Orange, peeled and cut into sections
1 tbsp. Muscatel Vinegar
1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Cut the Belgian endive for salad and use the vinegar and oil on the plate. Top with orange pieces.
Chef’s Tasty Tip: Top if off with cherry juice habanero foam (recipe below).
Cherry Juice Habanero Foam
Ingredients
¼ cup Cherry Juice
1 tbsp. Habanero Vinegar
½ tbsp. Xanthan Gum
1 tsp. Versa Whip
Mix all the components in a siphon gun to activate.
