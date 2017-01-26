Palette Magazine

January 26, 2017 12:54 PM

Chef Sean Brasel levels up seared scallops

By Sean Brasel, Executive Chef of Meat Market

Seared Scallops with Short Rib Marmalade

Serves 4


 

Ingredients

 

For Scallops

8 large Scallops (two per serving), U8 Dry Pack

4 tbsp. Duck Fat

1 tbsp. Blackening Seasoning

1 tbsp. Whole Unsalted Butter


 

For Short Rib Marmalade

2 cups Cranberry Juice

¼ cup Brown Sugar

½ cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 cup Red Wine

1 cup Veal Stock

¼ cup Cherries, Pitted and Diced

½ cup Short Rib, Shredded (from ½ lb. braised short rib)


 

Directions

 

For Scallops

Lightly season the scallops and sear in a super hot cast iron skillet with butter, adding small amounts of duck fat as needed.


 

For Short Rib Marmalade

  1. Cure short rib for 24 hours with generous amount of salt, sugar and chili powder. In a baking dish, bake for 2 ½ – 3 hours at 300 degrees with a small amount of water.
  2. Combine cranberry juice, brown sugar, red wine and veal stock in a large saucepan on medium high heat.
  3. Halfway through the reduction, add cherries and then reduce until only ¾ cup of liquid remains.
  4. Add the shredded short rib and boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside until needed.


 

Plating

 

1 Baguette, cut into small circles and toasted

1 Head Belgian Endive

1 Orange, peeled and cut into sections

1 tbsp. Muscatel Vinegar

1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

 

Cut the Belgian endive for salad and use the vinegar and oil on the plate. Top with orange pieces.


 

Chef’s Tasty Tip: Top if off with cherry juice habanero foam (recipe below).

 

Cherry Juice Habanero Foam

 

Ingredients

¼ cup Cherry Juice

1 tbsp. Habanero Vinegar

½ tbsp. Xanthan Gum

1 tsp. Versa Whip

 

Mix all the components in a siphon gun to activate.

