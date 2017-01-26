Palette Magazine

January 26, 2017 12:54 PM

Chef Eileen Andrade gives Cuban buñuelos the royal treatment

By Eileen Andrade, Executive Chef of FINKA Table & Tap

 

Cinnamon Sugar Buñuelos with Redemption Rye Sazerac Syrup and Whipped Lemon Cream

Serves 10-15


 

Ingredients

 

For Syrup

16 oz. Redemption Rye

2 cups Sugar

4 oz. Pernod Absinthe


 

For Whipped Lemon Cream

1 ½ cups Whipping Cream

¼ cup Heavy Cream

5 tablespoons of Powdered Sugar

4 tablespoons of Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice


 

For Buñuelos

5 lbs. Yuca

1 lb. Spanish Boniato

4 cups Sugar

1 cup Flour

½ cup Cinnamon

2 Eggs

1 tbsp. Salt

3 tbsp. Anise Seed

3 Star Anise


 

Directions

For Syrup

Place rye, sugar and absinthe in a pot. Heat and stir with a whisk until sugar has dissolved. Refrigerate.


 

For Whipped Lemon Cream

In a bowl, place whipping cream and beat until it begins to thicken. Slowly add heavy cream, sugar and lemon juice while continuously beating until everything is evenly mixed. Refrigerate.


 

For Buñuelos

  1. Peel the Spanish boniato and yuca and cut into thirds.
  2. Place the star anise, 2 cups of sugar, Spanish boniato and yucca in a pot of water and boil for 20 minutes. Check on the boniato and yucca continuously and remove from water before they get soft.
  3. Strain yuca and boniato and set aside the star anise.
  4. Pass yuca and boniato through a potato ricer and place in a bowl in the refrigerator until cool.
  5. Once the mixture is cool, beat eggs and add to the mixture along with one cup of sugar, anise seed and salt to taste.
  6. Fold all ingredients into the mixture and add flour until it no longer sticks to the surface.
  7. In a separate bowl, mix one cup of sugar and ½ cup of cinnamon.
  8. Shape the buñuelos to your liking; then deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown.
  9. Toss in the cinnamon sugar mix and serve with syrup and cream.

