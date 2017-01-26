Chef Eileen Andrade gives Cuban buñuelos the royal treatment

Cinnamon Sugar Buñuelos with Redemption Rye Sazerac Syrup and Whipped Lemon Cream
Serves 10-15
Ingredients
For Syrup
16 oz. Redemption Rye
2 cups Sugar
4 oz. Pernod Absinthe
For Whipped Lemon Cream
1 ½ cups Whipping Cream
¼ cup Heavy Cream
5 tablespoons of Powdered Sugar
4 tablespoons of Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
For Buñuelos
5 lbs. Yuca
1 lb. Spanish Boniato
4 cups Sugar
1 cup Flour
½ cup Cinnamon
2 Eggs
1 tbsp. Salt
3 tbsp. Anise Seed
3 Star Anise
Directions
For Syrup
Place rye, sugar and absinthe in a pot. Heat and stir with a whisk until sugar has dissolved. Refrigerate.
For Whipped Lemon Cream
In a bowl, place whipping cream and beat until it begins to thicken. Slowly add heavy cream, sugar and lemon juice while continuously beating until everything is evenly mixed. Refrigerate.
For Buñuelos
- Peel the Spanish boniato and yuca and cut into thirds.
- Place the star anise, 2 cups of sugar, Spanish boniato and yucca in a pot of water and boil for 20 minutes. Check on the boniato and yucca continuously and remove from water before they get soft.
- Strain yuca and boniato and set aside the star anise.
- Pass yuca and boniato through a potato ricer and place in a bowl in the refrigerator until cool.
- Once the mixture is cool, beat eggs and add to the mixture along with one cup of sugar, anise seed and salt to taste.
- Fold all ingredients into the mixture and add flour until it no longer sticks to the surface.
- In a separate bowl, mix one cup of sugar and ½ cup of cinnamon.
- Shape the buñuelos to your liking; then deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown.
- Toss in the cinnamon sugar mix and serve with syrup and cream.
Comments