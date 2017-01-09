Eat healthy with meal delivery services

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents Pause

1:04 Cuban military chant anti-Obama slogans

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

1:35 Moore discusses huge hit by Steelers' DuPree in loss against Pittsburgh

0:59 Ajayi's thoughts on Dolphins season after loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

0:55 Stephen Ross talks about loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

0:41 Baby Elephant Stella born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys