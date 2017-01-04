Getting Clarity: Letter From Our Creative Director, Ethan Duran

We finally made it. Though 2016 certainly tried its best, we have seen it through — even if a little banged up, bruised and apprehensive for the future.
After what felt like an interminable campaign season that got downright weird at times, the November elections had one last surprise. Like most, we were caught off guard by Donald Trump’s win and are now left wondering what this means going forward.
While the incoming president cannot take back hard-earned rights like the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell or the momentous decision that brought marriage equality, a number of organizations are mobilizing, taking him at his word for the many divisive things he has said. Others, are taking a wait-and-see approach, stuck in a holding pattern, witholding judgment until he is in office.
Though most of us are still stunned, this doesn’t change our daily reality, and many of us have a lot to look forward to in the coming year. We are particularly excited to announce that we have a new advisory board. A number of committed members of the community signed up to support our ongoing mission to properly reflect the local LGBTQ presence — both in its place and influence on our region. We have aimed to challenge ourselves since we started this project, and this new effort is in keeping with that spirit.
In addition to our new advisory board, we are also proud to announce that starting with the February/March 2017 issue we will be partnering with the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.
“CLARITY will continue intact as a member-driven publication with news and advertising by and about our nearly 600 member businesses,” says Steve Adkins, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. “The magazine will be presented in its entirety within the pages of Palette. Our members will provide content for the articles that you have come to respect and enjoy.”
In the meantime, we hope you enjoy this issue. It’s fun, festive and full of helpful ideas. We had a fantastic time hitting Wicked Manors (as you can see above), and so did all the other crazy, quirky, creative people who appear in our social pages. Something else we’re buzzing about: Moonlight. If you haven’t seen it already, you should. Our interview of Tarrell McCraney, the playwright whose work was the basis for the movie, offers some great insight on the film.
If you’re looking for a week-long vacation somewhere new and fresh, take a short plane ride to San Juan, Puerto Rico to explore the Santurce neighborhood. You’ll be glad you did.
Stay Gold,
Ethan Duran
Creative Director
