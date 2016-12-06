Holiday Gift Guide: Stuff that Stocking

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!
01. ORLANDO MEMORIAL MERMAN (LIMITED EDITION)
December Diamonds
Honor the Pulse 49 with beauty and a little whimsy.
To The Moon
2205 Wilton Dr.
Wilton Manors
954.564.2987
02. HOLIDAY CRACKERS TRIO
L’occitane
Like the classic holiday crackers, but filled with more delightful treasures, L’Occitane’s little goodies are sure to usher in the comfort and joy.
Shops at Merrick Park
330 San Lorenzo Ave.
Coral Gables
305.445.1040
03. GUMBALL POODLE PROUD KNEE-HIGH SOCKS
Gumball Poodle
Look good and feel great while you keep your tootsies warm around the house or wear your pride with a pair of sneakers.
3227 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami
305.573.3080
04. BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S HOLLY GOLIGHTLY
Pop! Vinyl Figure
Add some fun and whole lot of fab to that stocking! It’s been 55 years since Audrey stole our hearts.
05. BRITNEY PIECE OF ME POP
Sugar Factory
Let them know how sticky sweet you think they are with Sugar Factory’s signature Couture Pops.
Hotel Victor
1144 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach
305.604.0323
06. ZOOLA CAT RING HOLDER
umbra
A cute decoration for the cat lover in your life, this ring holder also serves a purpose.
Elemental
2399 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami
786.276.5955
