December 6, 2016 9:43 AM

Holiday Gift Guide: Stuff that Stocking

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!


 

01. ORLANDO MEMORIAL MERMAN (LIMITED EDITION)

December Diamonds

Honor the Pulse 49 with beauty and a little whimsy.

To The Moon

2205 Wilton Dr.

Wilton Manors

954.564.2987


 

02. HOLIDAY CRACKERS TRIO

L’occitane

usa.loccitane.com

Like the classic holiday crackers, but filled with more delightful treasures, L’Occitane’s little goodies are sure to usher in the comfort and joy.

Shops at Merrick Park

330 San Lorenzo Ave.

Coral Gables

305.445.1040


 

03. GUMBALL POODLE PROUD KNEE-HIGH SOCKS

Gumball Poodle

creativemale.com

Look good and feel great while you keep your tootsies warm around the house or wear your pride with a pair of sneakers.

3227 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami

305.573.3080


 

04. BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S HOLLY GOLIGHTLY

Pop! Vinyl Figure

entertainmentearth.com

Add some fun and whole lot of fab to that stocking! It’s been 55 years since Audrey stole our hearts.


 

05. BRITNEY PIECE OF ME POP

Sugar Factory

sugarfactory.com

Let them know how sticky sweet you think they are with Sugar Factory’s signature Couture Pops.

Hotel Victor

1144 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach

305.604.0323


 

06. ZOOLA CAT RING HOLDER

umbra

umbra.com

A cute decoration for the cat lover in your life, this ring holder also serves a purpose.

Elemental

2399 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami

786.276.5955

 

