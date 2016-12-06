Palette Magazine

Holiday Gift Guide: Friends with Benefits

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!


 

01. MOHAWK LOLLIPOP HOLDER

Jonathan Adler

jonathanadler.com

Because how else would you want to stow away your lollies?

4040 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami

305.576.0200


 

02. WINE & BEVERAGE BOTTLE STOPPERS

Wine Condom

amazon.com

You uncorked that special bottle and polished off half of it. It’s time to break out the condoms. Sitting flush with the rim of the bottle, the condoms create a vacuum seal that protects your wine and lets the bottle fit right back in the fridge. What did you think we were talking about?

Sold exclusively through amazon.com for the 2016 holiday season.


 

03. ART BOXER

JOR

pridefactory.com

Get out of the black, slate, charcoal undie trifecta. Shake your artistic inclinations by adding a pop of color and a dash of style with the Art boxer by JOR.

850 NE 13th St.

Fort Lauderdale

954.463.6600


 

04. TOM OF FINLAND XXL

Taschen

taschen.com

Taschen’s ultimate overview of Touko Laaksonen’s iconic work has been released as a beautiful collector’s edition with more than 1,000 drawings, paintings and sketches that span six decades of the artist’s career.

1111 Lincoln Rd.

Miami Beach

305.538.6185


 

05. JARRING QUESTIONS - NAUGHTY & NICE EDITION

Jarring Questions

hustlerhollywoodstores.com

This cute little jar of naughty pink and nice black chips is a fun addition to any entertainer’s arsenal.

1500 E Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale

954.828.9769

 

