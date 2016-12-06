Holiday Gift Guide: Friends with Benefits

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!
01. MOHAWK LOLLIPOP HOLDER
Jonathan Adler
Because how else would you want to stow away your lollies?
4040 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami
305.576.0200
02. WINE & BEVERAGE BOTTLE STOPPERS
Wine Condom
You uncorked that special bottle and polished off half of it. It’s time to break out the condoms. Sitting flush with the rim of the bottle, the condoms create a vacuum seal that protects your wine and lets the bottle fit right back in the fridge. What did you think we were talking about?
Sold exclusively through amazon.com for the 2016 holiday season.
03. ART BOXER
JOR
Get out of the black, slate, charcoal undie trifecta. Shake your artistic inclinations by adding a pop of color and a dash of style with the Art boxer by JOR.
850 NE 13th St.
Fort Lauderdale
954.463.6600
04. TOM OF FINLAND XXL
Taschen
Taschen’s ultimate overview of Touko Laaksonen’s iconic work has been released as a beautiful collector’s edition with more than 1,000 drawings, paintings and sketches that span six decades of the artist’s career.
1111 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach
305.538.6185
05. JARRING QUESTIONS - NAUGHTY & NICE EDITION
Jarring Questions
This cute little jar of naughty pink and nice black chips is a fun addition to any entertainer’s arsenal.
1500 E Sunrise Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale
954.828.9769
