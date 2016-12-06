Holiday Gift Guide: Friends with Benefits

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit Pause

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

0:52 Would-be robber fires at victim, but hits bulletproof glass

1:39 New Everglades exhibit at Zoo Miami

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:50 'The girls sense something is going to happen' - conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval prepare for separation surgery