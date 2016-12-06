Holiday Gift Guide: For Friends

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!
01. BEFORE THE DAWN BOX SET
Kate Bush
Split into three “acts,” this three-CD live album collection features recordings from Bush’s residency at the Eventim Apollo in 2014.
14572 SW 5th St.
Pembroke Pines
954.437.7078
02. MIXOLOGY DICE
Foodie Dice
Offer friends a fun, creative way to experiment with hand-crafted cocktails, courtesy of this set of eight laser-engraved dice, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
03. JUNIPER BERRY BAR SOAP
Hand in Hand
We all know cleanliness is akin to godliness. For every bar of Hand in Hand soap purchased, the company donates a bar and one month of clean water to a child in need.
Hollywood Hills Plaza
3251 Hollywood Blvd.
954.963.1200
04. BINGE WATCHING SURVIVAL KIT
Pinch Provisions
Containing 18 marathon essentials — including coasters, cozy socks, a snack clip, moist towelettes and a couch yoga guide — this kit by Pinch Provisions will allow you to Netflix and chill with ease.
05. THE WYNWOOD COLORING BOOK
Give that frazzled mommy you know little street cred and a chance to disconnect with a coloring book inspired by the famed murals in Miami’s Wynwood Art District.
Institute of Contemporary Art
4040 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami
305.901.5272
Comments