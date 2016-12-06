Palette Magazine

December 6, 2016 8:57 AM

Holiday Gift Guide: For Friends

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!


 

01. BEFORE THE DAWN BOX SET

Kate Bush

barnesandnoble.com

Split into three “acts,” this three-CD live album collection features recordings from Bush’s residency at the Eventim Apollo in 2014.

14572 SW 5th St.

Pembroke Pines

954.437.7078


 

02. MIXOLOGY DICE

Foodie Dice

foodiedice.com

Offer friends a fun, creative way to experiment with hand-crafted cocktails, courtesy of this set of eight laser-engraved dice, and may the odds be ever in your favor.


 

03. JUNIPER BERRY BAR SOAP

Hand in Hand

target.com

We all know cleanliness is akin to godliness. For every bar of Hand in Hand soap purchased, the company donates a bar and one month of clean water to a child in need.

Hollywood Hills Plaza

3251 Hollywood Blvd.

954.963.1200


 

04. BINGE WATCHING SURVIVAL KIT

Pinch Provisions

pinchprovisions.com

Containing 18 marathon essentials — including coasters, cozy socks, a snack clip, moist towelettes and a couch yoga guide — this kit by Pinch Provisions will allow you to Netflix and chill with ease.


 

05. THE WYNWOOD COLORING BOOK

icamiami.org

Give that frazzled mommy you know little street cred and a chance to disconnect with a coloring book inspired by the famed murals in Miami’s Wynwood Art District.

Institute of Contemporary Art

4040 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami

305.901.5272

Related content

Palette Magazine

Comments

Videos

Motorcycle ridding thieves rob Hialeah gas station at gun point

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos