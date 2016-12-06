Palette Magazine

December 6, 2016 8:43 AM

Holiday Gift Guide: Splurge on You

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!


 

01. 18K YELLOW GOLD & OXIDIZED SILVER RING WITH DIAMONDS AND PATINA

Marika Desert Gold

loveandpride.com

You like gold and diamonds, but have decidedly more industrial sensibilities. This ring by designer Marika Desert Gold should satisfy all the nuances of your individual style.


 

02. MAESTRO'S BEARD PRODUCTS

Buck & Beard

bucknbeard.me

You might be hairy but not disheveled. Keep that beard looking neat and healthy with just a few useful products.

815 NE 13th St.

Fort Lauderdale

954.399.2327


 

03. TICINO 8D

Electra

keycycling.com

Named after an Italian influenced area of Switzerland, the Ticino line of Electra bikes has a hand-crafted feel.

The Galleria Shopping Center

328 Crandon Blvd.

Key Biscayne

305.361.0061


 

04. MP-05 LAFERRARI TITANIUM

Hublot

hublot.com

At $300,000 this is definitely a gift for someone special.

140 NE 39th St.

Miami Design District

786.762.2929


 

05. LUSTER GOLD 5-PIECE DECANTER SET

Fitz and Floyd

bedbathandbeyond.com

Give this sparkly set to the finest entertainers on your list or make an elegant statement yourself.

5511 Sheridan St.

Hollywood

954.518.0020

Related content

Palette Magazine

Comments

Videos

Motorcycle ridding thieves rob Hialeah gas station at gun point

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos