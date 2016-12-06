Holiday Gift Guide: Splurge on You

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!
01. 18K YELLOW GOLD & OXIDIZED SILVER RING WITH DIAMONDS AND PATINA
Marika Desert Gold
You like gold and diamonds, but have decidedly more industrial sensibilities. This ring by designer Marika Desert Gold should satisfy all the nuances of your individual style.
02. MAESTRO'S BEARD PRODUCTS
Buck & Beard
You might be hairy but not disheveled. Keep that beard looking neat and healthy with just a few useful products.
815 NE 13th St.
Fort Lauderdale
954.399.2327
03. TICINO 8D
Electra
Named after an Italian influenced area of Switzerland, the Ticino line of Electra bikes has a hand-crafted feel.
The Galleria Shopping Center
328 Crandon Blvd.
Key Biscayne
305.361.0061
04. MP-05 LAFERRARI TITANIUM
Hublot
At $300,000 this is definitely a gift for someone special.
140 NE 39th St.
Miami Design District
786.762.2929
05. LUSTER GOLD 5-PIECE DECANTER SET
Fitz and Floyd
Give this sparkly set to the finest entertainers on your list or make an elegant statement yourself.
5511 Sheridan St.
Hollywood
954.518.0020
