Palette Magazine

December 6, 2016 8:23 AM

Holiday Gift Guide: Splurge on Bae

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!


 

01. JE98XL JUICE FOUNTAIN PLUS JUICER

Breville

williams-sonoma.com

A dual-speed juice fountain is the perfect entry-level juicer. It runs on 850 watts and has two speeds to accommodate hard and soft ingredients.

The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale

2398 E Sunrise Blvd.

954.565.3717


 

02. IPHONE 7 / 7 PLUS CORE LENS SET

Õlloclip

olloclip.com

Selfie sticks are for high schoolers. Graduate to the next level with the all-new Olloclip, whose improved optics include fisheye, super-wide and macro 15x capabilities.

Apple

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

305.914.9826


 

03. BLOSSOM BOOT

Tory Burch

toryburch.com

Made of soft, smooth calfskin and set on a 60s-inspired flared heel, the Blossom Boot is a great way to put a little winter in your step on a cool day.

Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach

305.867.7469


 

04. MEN'S BLACK SKULL BUCKLY BELT

Alexander McQueen

neimanmarcus.com

Carry your dark side like a consummate gentleman. A silver-tone skull buckle truly shines when set against the black calf leather belt.

Shops at Merrick Park

390 San Lorenzo Ave.

Coral Gables

786.999.1000


 

05. LIMITED EDITION DESK TO DAWN SET

Milk

sephora.com

Go from professional to glamorous with a few key tools. No parabens, sulfates or pthalates here, but you will find roll and blot sheets, eye pigment in Silent Disco, lip stick in O.G. Red and dry shampoo, among other goodies.

Brickell City Centre

701–B South Miami Ave.

Miami

786.261.0507


 

06. DC MONTHLY SUBCRIPTION BOX

Funko

legionofcollectors.com

Sign loved ones up for the DC Legion of Collectors subscription — Vigilante and Sidekick memberships available — so they can celebrate the holidays all year.

Related content

Palette Magazine

Comments

Videos

Motorcycle ridding thieves rob Hialeah gas station at gun point

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos