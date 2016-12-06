Holiday Gift Guide: Splurge on Bae

There’s something incredibly rewarding about finding the perfect gift for the right person. Sometimes it’s about getting your loved ones something they need. But more often, it’s about sharing a moment that says “I know you so well!” Here are some great ideas for anyone on your list. Happy Holidays!
01. JE98XL JUICE FOUNTAIN PLUS JUICER
Breville
A dual-speed juice fountain is the perfect entry-level juicer. It runs on 850 watts and has two speeds to accommodate hard and soft ingredients.
The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale
2398 E Sunrise Blvd.
954.565.3717
02. IPHONE 7 / 7 PLUS CORE LENS SET
Õlloclip
Selfie sticks are for high schoolers. Graduate to the next level with the all-new Olloclip, whose improved optics include fisheye, super-wide and macro 15x capabilities.
Apple
Aventura Mall
19501 Biscayne Blvd.
305.914.9826
03. BLOSSOM BOOT
Tory Burch
Made of soft, smooth calfskin and set on a 60s-inspired flared heel, the Blossom Boot is a great way to put a little winter in your step on a cool day.
Bal Harbour Shops
9700 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach
305.867.7469
04. MEN'S BLACK SKULL BUCKLY BELT
Alexander McQueen
Carry your dark side like a consummate gentleman. A silver-tone skull buckle truly shines when set against the black calf leather belt.
Shops at Merrick Park
390 San Lorenzo Ave.
Coral Gables
786.999.1000
05. LIMITED EDITION DESK TO DAWN SET
Milk
Go from professional to glamorous with a few key tools. No parabens, sulfates or pthalates here, but you will find roll and blot sheets, eye pigment in Silent Disco, lip stick in O.G. Red and dry shampoo, among other goodies.
Brickell City Centre
701–B South Miami Ave.
Miami
786.261.0507
06. DC MONTHLY SUBCRIPTION BOX
Funko
Sign loved ones up for the DC Legion of Collectors subscription — Vigilante and Sidekick memberships available — so they can celebrate the holidays all year.
